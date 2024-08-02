You’re Invited To The Inspire Neighborhood Conference

Registration is open for the free 2024 Inspire Neighborhood Conference. This event aims to energize and equip Fort Wayne neighborhoods, residents, and leaders. Hosted by the City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup, the conference will take place on September 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Electric Works, 1690 Broadway. An awards dinner will follow in the GE Club from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Residents can sign up for both events or attend just one.

One of the featured speakers will be Janell M. Lane, LMHC, co-founder of Courageous Living, LLC. Lane is an EMDR-trained, trauma-centered, licensed mental health counselor with over 12 years of experience in diverse settings. A graduate of Ball State University specializing in mental health counseling, she co-leads Courageous Living with her husband, Aaron Lane.

Lane will present her message, “Mental Health: Energizing You While Energizing Others,” focusing on how community leaders can sustain their energy while supporting others. She will address topics such as setting boundaries and managing expectations to achieve a balanced approach to community engagement. Her session will provide practical insights for attendees to enhance their well-being and impact the community.

Residents can get involved by:

Registering as an attendee or volunteer

Submitting an entry for the photo exhibition

Nominating a neighborhood or neighborhood leader for the 2024 Inspire awards

The keynote speaker will be announced at a later date. The registration link lets attendees register for breakout sessions, lunch, and dinner.

To submit photos, obtain more information, and register, please visit inspirefortwayne.com. Registration ends on September 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Sponsors for the event are AEP: Indiana Michigan Power, AARP Indiana, Premier Bank, NIPSCO, Old National Bank, Foellinger Foundation, Rothberg Law Firm, Fort Wayne Ink Spot, First Source Bank, and MKM architecture + design.

Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup (NPAW) is committed to ensuring residents, neighborhood groups, and community leaders work alongside the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division to create and support strong and vibrant neighborhoods.