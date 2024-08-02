Inclusive Dance Performance Set For Aug. 17

Fort Wayne Dance Collective set to produce dance performances featuring professional dancers with and without disabilities.

The Fort Wayne Dance Collective (FWDC) is presenting a live contemporary dance experience with their 7th annual show, Collective Expressions.

Collective Expressions is an immersive contemporary dance performance showcasing local and guest artists’ athleticism and artistry. This annual collaborative dance performance features dance pieces by the compelling choreographic voices of FWDC’s professional company and its youth company, Pineapple Dance Project. FWDC is excited to present original choreographic works capturing the human experience in Collective Expressions. This year’s show includes themes of unconditional love, change, finding yourself, positivity, and at the center- being seen.

This year’s production of Collective Expressions features one of the premier arts and disabilities organizations in the United States, Dancing Wheels. Dancing Wheels is a professional, physically integrated dance company uniting the talents of dancers both with and without disabilities. The 2024 Collective Expressions will also feature the work of collaborating musician and projection artist, Alec Johnson.

For over 30 years, throughout Northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne Dance Collective has provided quality movement programming for people with diverse abilities. When considering guest artists for this year’s production, Dancing Wheels Company was a perfect fit. FWDC’s collaboration with Dancing Wheels began in January 2024, when they provided a physically integrated dance technique class for the Fort Wayne community. They also provided a physically integrated teacher training for teaching artists of all dance styles. FWDC is more than thrilled to be collaborating with Dancing Wheels specifically for this performance, as ensuring that the performing arts are accessible to all people is a large part of their mission.

“One of my favorite aspects is the thoughtfully curated guest artists they bring into Fort Wayne for collaboration. I am especially excited about this year’s collaboration with America’s first physically integrated dance company The Dancing Wheels Company. True to form, FWDC is leading the way in showing our community that intentional integration raises artistic quality,” shares Danielle Andersen, board member at FWDC.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to work with other seated dancers. It makes me feel not so different and like I have a sense of community,” adds Theo Thompson, member of Dancing Wheels and the FWDC Company.

This year’s cast will offer two performances of Collective Expressions. The shows are scheduled for August 17th at 7:30pm, and August 18th at 2:30pm. The performances will be held at the Williams Theatre at PFW Campus at 2101 E Coliseum Blvd. Doors open a half hour prior to the show.

Tickets for Collective Expression are $20 and can be purchased in advance at fwdc.org. Tickets will be available at the door for $25.

The 2024 performances of Collective Expressions are funded in part by the AWS Foundation, with additional contributions from the Indiana Arts Commission, City of Fort Wayne, Cable Fund Access Board, Foellinger Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, and Purdue University Fort Wayne.