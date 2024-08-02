Saturday, August 17, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
The Great Outdoors

Summer S’mores Contest

The Waynedale News Staff

To celebrate summer, camping, and memories made naturally, Indiana State Parks invite you to create your best s’more at any state park property, snap a photo, and share it by emailing SPcontests@dnr.IN.gov by Aug. 31.

S’more entries can be of the traditional delicious roasted variety or a unique work of s’more art. Winners will be selected by a panel of DNR staff and shared in an album on Indiana State Parks’ Facebook page after the contest. Winning prizes include a 2025 annual entrance pass, a $50 camping gift card, a $50 inns gift card, and an Outdoor Indiana magazine subscription.

To enter, please include the following information in the email:

  • Photo of the s’more
  • S’more creator’s name
  • Phone number and address
  • Date the s’more was created (and likely eaten)
  • The Indiana State Park property where the s’more was made

Please read all the contest rules at events.IN.gov/event/the-2024-great-smore-contest.

To find a state park property near you visit stateparks.IN.gov.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff