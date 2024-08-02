Summer S’mores Contest
To celebrate summer, camping, and memories made naturally, Indiana State Parks invite you to create your best s’more at any state park property, snap a photo, and share it by emailing SPcontests@dnr.IN.gov by Aug. 31.
S’more entries can be of the traditional delicious roasted variety or a unique work of s’more art. Winners will be selected by a panel of DNR staff and shared in an album on Indiana State Parks’ Facebook page after the contest. Winning prizes include a 2025 annual entrance pass, a $50 camping gift card, a $50 inns gift card, and an Outdoor Indiana magazine subscription.
To enter, please include the following information in the email:
- Photo of the s’more
- S’more creator’s name
- Phone number and address
- Date the s’more was created (and likely eaten)
- The Indiana State Park property where the s’more was made
Please read all the contest rules at events.IN.gov/event/the-2024-great-smore-contest.
To find a state park property near you visit stateparks.IN.gov.
