Summer S’mores Contest

To celebrate summer, camping, and memories made naturally, Indiana State Parks invite you to create your best s’more at any state park property, snap a photo, and share it by emailing SPcontests@dnr.IN.gov by Aug. 31.

S’more entries can be of the traditional delicious roasted variety or a unique work of s’more art. Winners will be selected by a panel of DNR staff and shared in an album on Indiana State Parks’ Facebook page after the contest. Winning prizes include a 2025 annual entrance pass, a $50 camping gift card, a $50 inns gift card, and an Outdoor Indiana magazine subscription.

To enter, please include the following information in the email:

Photo of the s’more

S’more creator’s name

Phone number and address

Date the s’more was created (and likely eaten)

The Indiana State Park property where the s’more was made

Please read all the contest rules at events.IN.gov/event/the-2024-great-smore-contest.

To find a state park property near you visit stateparks.IN.gov.