August marked National Make a Will Month, and Stillwater Hospice encourages everyone, no matter their income level, to make their final wishes known through a professionally prepared will. Drafting a will is a vital step in securing your legacy and providing peace of mind for your loved ones. A will is not just for the wealthy. It’s not just a document—it is a vital tool in ensuring that your wishes are honored and that your estate is managed according to your desires.

A will serves several essential functions:

Directing Asset Distribution: A will allows you to specify how your assets, including property, savings, and personal belongings, will be distributed. Without a will, these decisions are left to state laws, which may not align with your preferences. Appointing Guardians: For parents, a will is crucial for appointing guardians for minor children. This ensures that your children will be cared for by individuals you trust, rather than leaving the decision to the courts. Reducing Family Conflict: By clearly outlining your wishes, a will can help prevent disputes among family members. It provides clear instructions, reducing the likelihood of disagreements during an already emotional time. Streamlining the Legal Process: Having a will can simplify the probate process, which is the legal procedure for settling your estate. This can help speed the distribution of your assets and reduce legal fees. Expressing Personal Wishes: Beyond financial matters, a will allows you to convey your personal wishes, whether they pertain to charitable donations or specific items you want to pass on to loved ones.

Mary Willems-Akers, director of Support Services at Stillwater Hospice, said, “In my experience as a hospice social worker I have found that our patients are often more concerned for their loved ones than they are themselves and their own disease trajectory.”

Completing a Last Will & Testament well before the end of life nears is a gift that cannot be matched, she said.

“Just as we plan for a child’s birth, the start of college or our retirement, planning for the end of life with a Last Will & Testament ensures that your family has what they need to make it through that life transition whenever the day may come. Taking the time to prepare these documents now also allows you to make the most of your days when illness strikes,” Willems-Akers said.

You can learn more about estate planning here: stillwater-hospice.org/donate-2/other-ways-to-give/, or contact Stillwater Hospice’s Emily Lahr at (260) 435-3222 or emilylahr@stillwater-hospice.org.

