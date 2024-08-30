Local Worship & Events: August 30 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER AT WAYNEDALE UMC
When: Monday, September 9, 2024 at 5:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: Free drive-thru meal consisting of a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, fruit cup and cookie until all are distributed.
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
. . .
GRIEFSHARE
13-WEEK PROGRAM
When: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 6:30-8:30pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #2, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809
Who: Everyone
Why: Christ-centered help and encouragement after the death of a loved one
Add’l: GriefShare is Christ-centered and biblical. You will find this to be a place where you can be with others who understand the pain of your loss. You will learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult season of your life.
Cost: $20 book fee optional
Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.
. . .
Join us for worship at
Lutheran South Unity School
5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807
Enter Door #11
Current mailing address
PO Box 9590, 46899
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
ART GALLERY
When: August/ September
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Support Local Artists
Add’l: Local Artist Carolyn Meyer
During Cafe Hours: Mon-Thur 8am-1pm / Sun 8:30-11am
Cost: Various
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES:
I AM THE BREAD
OF LIFE SERIES
When: 9:30 AM
Add’l: All services are streamed. Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Email: holyscripturefwr@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
