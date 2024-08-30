Local Worship & Events: August 30 Update

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER AT WAYNEDALE UMC

When: Monday, September 9, 2024 at 5:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Add’l: Free drive-thru meal consisting of a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, fruit cup and cookie until all are distributed.

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

. . .

GRIEFSHARE

13-WEEK PROGRAM

When: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 6:30-8:30pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #2, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809

Who: Everyone

Why: Christ-centered help and encouragement after the death of a loved one

Add’l: GriefShare is Christ-centered and biblical. You will find this to be a place where you can be with others who understand the pain of your loss. You will learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult season of your life.

Cost: $20 book fee optional

Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.

. . .

Join us for worship at

Lutheran South Unity School

5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807

Enter Door #11

Current mailing address

PO Box 9590, 46899

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

ART GALLERY

When: August/ September

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Support Local Artists

Add’l: Local Artist Carolyn Meyer

During Cafe Hours: Mon-Thur 8am-1pm / Sun 8:30-11am

Cost: Various

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

MESSAGE SERIES:

I AM THE BREAD

OF LIFE SERIES

When: 9:30 AM

Add’l: All services are streamed. Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Email: holyscripturefwr@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!

If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in our Worship in Waynedale Listings. This special section is open to all religious organizations in South, Southwest & Downtown Fort Wayne!

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .