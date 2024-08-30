Local Cadette Earns Silver Award For Fox Island Project

On August 15th, Girl Scout Cadette Evah Maloy earned the prestigious Silver Award, the highest honor a Cadette Girl Scout can achieve. She received this award after successfully completing a project that brings awareness and education to visitors of Fox Island County Park in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Her initiative focuses on the conservation of native bird and bat populations through a thoughtful combination of research, education, and community involvement.

In response to the park’s need, Maloy developed an innovative project that involved researching local bird and bat species and designing QR code and informational plaques. These plaques, installed directly on a nesting box tower in the park, serve a dual purpose: they provide visitors with species-specific information and guide them to instructions on how to build nesting boxes tailored to each species. Maloy’s goal was to empower people to take conservation into their own hands and aimed to educate others on how easy it can be to support wildlife in their communities.

The accompanying photograph shows Maloy installing one of her plaques at Fox Island County Park. These plaques offer a seamless blend of education and technology, making it easier for visitors to connect with the conservation message and take action. The project stands as a testament to her ability to identify local needs and create impactful, lasting solutions.

With the support of the Allen County Park system, Maloy’s Silver Award project will continue to influence and inspire visitors to engage with conservation efforts for years to come. Through this hands-on implementation, she brought her ideas to life, creating an educational tool that not only promotes conservation but also encourages park visitors to take an active role in supporting local wildlife. Her work demonstrates that young people can play a critical role in addressing environmental challenges through creativity, research, and community action.