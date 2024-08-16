MHANI Hosts Author Carlos Whittaker

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI) National speaker, author, and podcaster Carlos Whittaker will present at the fifth-annual Mental Wellness Works Conference with an emphasis on cultivating connection and overcoming divide. The mental health conference will take place from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on October 1, 2024, at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation in Fort Wayne.

In a world filled with disconnect, politicized hyper-awareness, content overload, and social unrest, it can feel like a perfect storm eroding every aspect of our lives. We can all use a much-needed reminder about what it means to be human, reclaim hope, exchange division for real relationship, and navigate hard times with grit, kindness, and a few jokes.

Carlos Whittaker, an accomplished author, speaker, and storyteller brings hope to humans all over the world by cultivating spaces where people are free to engage in genuine dialogue and do good together. Carlos has a gift for captivating an audience with highly actionable stories that lead and inspire with his experience, joy, wit, and honesty.

This fast-paced and practical session invites area employers, HR professionals and others interested in creating psychologically safe and connected workplaces in northeast Indiana. Tickets to the event are available on the Mental Health America Northeast Indiana website until September 1st, 2024, www.mhanortheastindiana.org.