Dog Days Of Summer: A Tail-Wagging Good Time

The Waynedale United Methodist Church is gearing up for a fur-tastic event that promises to be a hit among dog lovers and their four-legged friends. The “Dog Days of Summer” event, set to take place on Saturday, August 24th at 10 a.m., will bring the community together in celebration of our beloved canine companions. Located at 2501 Church Street, this event will feature a community dog costume contest where creativity and humor are bound to take center stage.

The contest is open to all, with the entry fee being a donation of canned or bagged dog or cat food, which will go toward the Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry (located at 2502 Church St. in Waynedale). This initiative ensures the event is not just fun but also helps support pets in need throughout the community and beyond. Participants will have the chance to showcase their pets’ most creative outfits, with prizes awarded in four categories: Most Creative, Funniest Costume, Owner/Pet Look Alike, and Most Patriotic.

Other activities include a pet blessing by Rev. William Garver and a dog parade, where participants can strut their stuff in style. Garver, Pastor of Waynedale United Methodist Church, shared his excitement for the event, highlighting the importance of pets in our lives. “Our pets are family and for some, an only companion. It is a joy to be able to bless them for a long life and good health,” Rev. Garver said.

The “Dog Days of Summer” event exemplifies the church’s commitment to both the spiritual and social well-being of the Waynedale community. It’s an event where everyone, regardless of their background, can come together to celebrate the unconditional love and companionship that pets provide.

Even if you don’t have a dog to enter in the contest, the event is a wonderful opportunity to get involved. Spectators are encouraged to come out, enjoy the festivities, and cheer on the participants. The atmosphere promises to be one of fun and laughter, with dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds showing off their best costumes.

Waynedale UMC hopes this event will become an annual tradition, bringing together the community in a spirit of fun and generosity. With the support of local businesses, volunteers, and the broader community, the “Dog Days of Summer” is poised to be a highlight of the season.

So, grab your dog’s favorite costume, pack some pet food for the pantry, and head over to Waynedale United Methodist Church on August 24th for a day filled with wagging tails, joyful barks, and a whole lot of fun. Whether you’re participating in the contest or simply coming to enjoy the show, the “Dog Days of Summer” is an event not to be missed!