Make A Community Impact On United Way’s Day of Caring

The United Way of Allen County is set to make 2024 a year to remember with the return of its beloved Kickoff Breakfast for the Day of Caring. This event, which has become a cornerstone of community service in the area, will commence at the Do it Best Don Wolf Conference Center. The day promises not only the annual campaign but also a heartfelt volunteer awards ceremony and a celebration of community spirit.

Last year marked the 32nd anniversary of the Day of Caring, an event that has grown in both scope and impact since its inception. In 2023, more than 1,600 dedicated volunteers rolled up their sleeves to participate in 68 diverse community service projects across Allen County. The tasks ranged from cleaning and landscaping to painting, supply drives, and general maintenance, demonstrating the wide array of needs within the community. These projects were completed at various locations including non-profit agencies, schools, private residences recommended by NeighborLink, trails, and other community areas in need.

The Day of Caring thrives on the participation and enthusiasm of the community. There are two main ways to get involved:

Team Applications: For groups eager to participate in a community service project. This is a perfect opportunity for local businesses, schools, and other organizations to engage in team-building while making a tangible difference in their community.

Project Applications: For individuals or organizations that have identified a project needing completion. Whether it’s a community garden needing some TLC or a school requiring a fresh coat of paint, this is your chance to get the help needed.

The specific times and locations for volunteer projects will depend on the project selected and the team’s preferences, ensuring flexibility and a personalized approach to service.

Key Dates to Remember:

Team and Project Applications: Open now through June 14th. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this impactful event.

Sponsorships: Open until July 5th. Sponsorships are a great way for businesses and individuals to support the event financially, ensuring its continued success and growth.

The Day of Caring is more than just a single day of service; it’s a testament to the power of community and the incredible impact that collective effort can achieve. As we look forward to the 2024 event, we are reminded of the importance of coming together to support one another and improve our community.

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the event. Whether you’re wielding a paintbrush, planting flowers, or organizing supplies, your contribution is invaluable. Together, we can make Allen County a better place for everyone.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the United Way of Allen County Day of Caring page at www.unitedwayallencounty.org/day-of-caring. Let’s make 2024 the most impactful Day of Caring yet!