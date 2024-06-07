Black Pine Animal Sanctuary To Host “Tiger King” Golf Fundraiser

Luke Funk Wealth Management Presents The 4th Annual Tee Off For Tigers!

June 21st at Eel River Golf Course teams will tee off to support the incredible work of Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

Black Pine is home to five tigers, which include 4 that were seized by law enforcement from the “Tiger King.” Add a cougar, 2 bobcats, a savannah cat, 2 African servals, 4 black bears, 2 wolf-dogs, an alligator and 50 other animals, and costs add up quickly. Funds raised at this event are used to help offset the cost of food, veterinary care, habitat maintenance and enrichment. The carnivores living at the sanctuary consume 1300 lbs. of meat a week, and the rest of the residents enjoy more than 450 pounds of produce each week!

Black Pine is the only multi-species animal sanctuary in the mid-west accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS,) and they strive to provide the highest quality of care for the displaced, captive-raised exotic animals in their care.

To register your team or sponsor this event: shorturl.at/a2h17