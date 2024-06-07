Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
The Great Outdoors

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary To Host “Tiger King” Golf Fundraiser

The Waynedale News Staff

Luke Funk Wealth Management Presents The 4th Annual Tee Off For Tigers!

June 21st at Eel River Golf Course teams will tee off to support the incredible work of Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

Black Pine is home to five tigers, which include 4 that were seized by law enforcement from the “Tiger King.” Add a cougar, 2 bobcats, a savannah cat, 2 African servals, 4 black bears, 2 wolf-dogs, an alligator and 50 other animals, and costs add up quickly. Funds raised at this event are used to help offset the cost of food, veterinary care, habitat maintenance and enrichment. The carnivores living at the sanctuary consume 1300 lbs. of meat a week, and the rest of the residents enjoy more than 450 pounds of produce each week!

Black Pine is the only multi-species animal sanctuary in the mid-west accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS,) and they strive to provide the highest quality of care for the displaced, captive-raised exotic animals in their care.

To register your team or sponsor this event: shorturl.at/a2h17

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff