You’re Challenged To Move 1,000 Minutes This Summer

Online registration is now open for the 2024 “Push, Paddle, Pedal” challenge presented by Steel Dynamics, Inc. at p2p.onecause.com/ppp24. Community members of all abilities are invited to participate in the fifth annual movement challenge that encourages movement of all varieties that promotes an active lifestyle and enriches community relationships. Funds raised from the challenge directly support local children and adults with disabilities, giving them access to services and programs that support a healthy quality of life.

Turnstone is challenging community members to move 1,000 minutes each throughout the summer. Turnstone is on a mission to empower people of all abilities to achieve their highest potential – which includes making physical activity a priority. Daily exercise is one of the most important components of our physical and mental well-being.

“We believe in the power of community and the impact of collective movement. This challenge is a great opportunity for everyone to get active, have fun, and contribute to a meaningful cause,” said Rena Shown, Turnstone’s Chief of Development and Strategic Partnerships. “By participating, you’re not only enhancing your own well-being, but also helping to create opportunities for individuals with disabilities to thrive.”

Participants may register and begin logging their activity from June 1 – July 31. Minutes of movement include a wide variety of activities – riding a bike, walking/rolling, paddling on the river, dancing, golfing, basketball, and more! Event participants can track their minutes digitally or by using a printable movement log. Those who want to go the extra mile also have the opportunity to raise additional funds by asking family and friends to donate in support of their ongoing commitment to the challenge. NEW this year, registrants who complete the challenge will receive a “Push Paddle Pedal” medal.

Turnstone’s “Push, Paddle, Pedal” event brings the community together through the commitment to living our healthiest lives and achieving our highest potential. Participants can register using the link on Turnstone’s Push Paddle Pedal landing page and are encouraged to share the challenge with friends and family. The registration fee for an individual is $25 and includes a special 2024 edition T-shirt. More information about joining can be found at p2p.onecause.com/ppp24.