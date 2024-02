Dr. Sterling Ramon DeMond, 85, died peacefully on Jan. 4, 2024. He is survived by wife, Mary Ann Lehman DeMond, children JoJean Thompson, Ramon DeMond, & Janelle Bauer and siblings Helen Noble & Douglas DeMond. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Carole DeMond.

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff