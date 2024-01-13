January 19, 2024 – Local Ads
CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
When: February 3, 2024
Where: Fort Wayne Sport Club – 3102 Ardmore Ave
Add’l: Doors open at 5:00, food is served between 5-5:30, 6:00 draw partners, 6:30 start the games. Price is $20.00 includes entry fee and food. Door prizes and drink specials.
Cost: $20
Contact: Jason 260-413-0864
FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Fridays, 4:30-7:30p. Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 15, March 29
Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.
Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011
WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.
750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
