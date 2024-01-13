Sunday, February 4, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
For Sale & More Ads.

January 19, 2024 – Local Ads

The Waynedale News Staff

CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
When: February 3, 2024
Where: Fort Wayne Sport Club – 3102 Ardmore Ave
Add’l: Doors open at 5:00, food is served between 5-5:30, 6:00 draw partners, 6:30 start the games. Price is $20.00 includes entry fee and food. Door prizes and drink specials.
Cost: $20
Contact: Jason 260-413-0864

FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Fridays, 4:30-7:30p. Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 15, March 29
Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.
Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011

WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

Click to advertise on this website

MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.
750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne

YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff