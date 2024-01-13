January 19, 2024 – Local Ads

CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT

When: February 3, 2024

Where: Fort Wayne Sport Club – 3102 Ardmore Ave

Add’l: Doors open at 5:00, food is served between 5-5:30, 6:00 draw partners, 6:30 start the games. Price is $20.00 includes entry fee and food. Door prizes and drink specials.

Cost: $20

Contact: Jason 260-413-0864

FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Fridays, 4:30-7:30p. Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 15, March 29

Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.

Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011

WINTER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

Commercial Office Space

High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.

750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

