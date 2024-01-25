Finding Fort Wayne Winter Fun Spots

When the snow calls to the young and young at heart, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has information and suggestions to enhance your outdoor winter fun.

The Franke Park Sledding Hill, located at 3411 Sherman Blvd. and beyond the BMX track is a multi-generational favorite. However, a portion of the hill on the western slope will be closed in the 2023-2024 winter season due to the Franke Park Renaissance construction. Sledding on the hill is still open, but part of the hill is restricted. Please respect the fenced areas for the safety of all. The hill near the Foellinger Theatre is also available and close to parking.

Additional sledding can be found at the following locations as well as in neighborhood parks:

Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Road. Find the hill north of the driving range.

Bob Arnold Northside Park, located at the corner of East State Blvd. and Parnell Avenue. Find the hill to the west of the ball diamonds.

Salomon Farm Park, 817 West Dupont Road. Find the low slope east of the entrance, sloping away from Dupont Road.

Outdoor ice skating is available at the Headwaters Park Ice Rink Tuesday to Friday from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Special events are planned throughout the season. Stay up to date on Facebook pages for @HeadwatersParkFW and @FortWayneParks. The ice rink operation is dependent on the weather conditions.