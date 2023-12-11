Richard C. Freygang, 98, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away on November 11, 2023. He was born on August 21, 1925 to Carl and Clementine Freygang, the oldest of six kids.

Richard retired from GE after 40+ years of service in the wire mill. Richard was a daily Mass attendee most his life and loved being active.

He graduated from Central Catholic H.S. and attended DePaul University in Chicago.

Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the heavy cruiser USS Augusta during WWII.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Martha Freygang, daughter Patricia Samuels (Larry, deceased) sister Pauline Kiproff (George, deceased) brother Howard (Charlotte, deceased).

He is survived by his children Ayn Freygang (Robert Adams, deceased), Kay’d Odland (Dave), MaryAnn James (Ronald, deceased), Michael (Kim, deceased), James (Diane), William (Lisa), Edward (Yan), Laurie Whisler (Alan), Amy Freygang-Bogle (Andrew Bogle).

Grandchildren: Joe, Jenny, Jessica, Raina, Scott, Riley, Eli, Hannah, Lisa, Sophia, Alexi, Nate, Luke, Kelley, Katie, Ben, Sarah, David, Tong Tong, Paul, Peter, Nick, Hollie, Josh, Austin, Adam, Rachel, Elizabeth, Michael, Mark Henry, Daniel, Edward and 35 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Kenneth (Jo, deceased), Roy (Julie, deceased), Doris Doucette (Steve, deceased).