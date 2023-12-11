Perla Alicia G. Nieto, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Perla was born in Mercedes TX on September 28, 1964, the daughter of the late Jose “Garcita” Garza and Antonia Flores Garza. She graduated from Mercedes High School with the Class of ’83 and went on to earn her degree from Pan American University. Perla married Jose J. Nieto on August 8, 1992, who survives along with their children, Crystal Amanda (Brian) Wasson of Fort Wayne, Jose D. Nieto (Jr.) of Fort Wayne and (Capt.) Patrick Aniceto Nieto, stationed with the US Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; grandchildren, Arabella Marie Durato of Kokomo, and Bria Lissette Wasson, Christopher Aniceto Wasson, Maddison Alicia Nieto and Felix Evander Nieto, all in Fort Wayne. Perla is also survived by her mother, Antonia F. Garza of Mercedes TX; brother, J. Andrew Garza of Edinburg TX; sister, Cynthia C. Garza of Austin TX; several nieces & nephews, including Ryan Garza of San Antonio TX, Austin Garza of Austin TX and many, many friends.

Perla was employed as a front-end supervisor for Kroger Co. at their Waynedale store. She was deeply rooted in the community, and everyone loved her. Perla always had a smile or a little gift for everyone; she was always positive, supportive and had a contagious laugh. She was devout in her faith and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She enjoyed travel, taking photos and always bringing shells or other mementos home as keepsakes. She liked “church” bingo and calling in to K105 for contests; she was an avid fan of George Strait and the Dallas Cowboys, but her greatest joy in life was her family, attending their games and events whenever possible, and always bragging on her grandchildren. She was a wonderful, kind and caring wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am Thursday December 14, 2023 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald St. with visitation from 10-11am in the church. Visitation is also on Wednesday, December 13, from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. The family’s preferred memorials are Riley Children’s Hospital, online at rileychildrens.org/about/waystogive, or by mail to 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis IN 46202 or to Humane Fort Wayne, online at humanefw.org/donate , or by mail to 4914 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806. To share a remembrance of Perla or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com .