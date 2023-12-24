Broadway & Taylor Corridors “Safe Streets & Roads” Grant

The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division was awarded $5.6 million for a Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) federal grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The funding will go toward improvements to the Broadway & Taylor corridors and will address substantial safety problems along two 30 mph roadway corridors and multiple intersections and access points. The safety problems identified included intersection and left turn crashes, pedestrian safety issues, and vehicle speeding. Proposed improvements include a single lane roundabout construction and other corridor improvements including pedestrian refuge islands as well as crosswalk visibility enhancements aimed at reducing crashes and injuries, calming traffic, and improving vehicle and non-vehicle user safety on significant business and residential corridors.

“The Broadway and Taylor corridors are a vital part of our local transportation system. Being in position to make necessary upgrades through this federal grant will enhance safety, traffic flow, and quality of life for motorists, residents, and nearby neighborhoods,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Neighborhoods are the backbone of Fort Wayne, and I’m encouraged by our Public Works Division’s ongoing commitment to leading infrastructure improvement projects that will have a lasting and meaningful impact.”

The SS4A program funds regional, local, and Tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

Since 2014, the City has invested more than $297 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.