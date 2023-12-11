Monday, December 11, 2023
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Featured Local News

Congratulations Justin!

The Waynedale News Staff

Justin Dailey from Columbia City, Son of Deana & Chad Dailey & Grandson of Dean & Marvel Embrey, has been promoted to the Head Coach position of Columbia City Eagles Varsity Baseball! Justin started as JV assistant coach since graduating from Columbia City High School, moved up to JV Head Coach, then varsity assistant coach to now Varsity Head Coach! Justin also announces and helps with other sporting events and was an assistant coach for summer travel baseball for 5 years. Justin also teaches 6th grade science at Indian Springs Middle School in Columbia City!

We are very proud of you Justin. ~ From your loving family!

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff