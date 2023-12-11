Congratulations Justin!

Justin Dailey from Columbia City, Son of Deana & Chad Dailey & Grandson of Dean & Marvel Embrey, has been promoted to the Head Coach position of Columbia City Eagles Varsity Baseball! Justin started as JV assistant coach since graduating from Columbia City High School, moved up to JV Head Coach, then varsity assistant coach to now Varsity Head Coach! Justin also announces and helps with other sporting events and was an assistant coach for summer travel baseball for 5 years. Justin also teaches 6th grade science at Indian Springs Middle School in Columbia City!

We are very proud of you Justin. ~ From your loving family!