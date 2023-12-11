On The Passing Of Randy Strebig & Allison Wheaton

The Allen County Board of Commissioners was saddened to hear about the tragic loss of two important Allen County figures – husband and wife, Randy Strebig and Allison Wheaton.

Randy Strebig founded Strebig Construction 43 years ago. His locally owned and operated business has helped build Allen County’s economy. Hiring locally and generating business revenues, helping local companies and organizations build and expand has positively impacted our region. He was a great community partner and will be greatly missed.

Strebig’s observations and input helped enhance Allen County Building Department processes. Commissioner Nelson Peters shared that, “Randy was an asset in bringing to our attention some of the issues we were having within our permitting system and helping us better understand potential remedies that would more positively affect local contractors. That is just one small example of the ways he helped improve this community.”

Allison Wheaton, the Executive Director of Summit Equestrian Center, worked closely with Commissioner Rich Beck on issues affecting United States veterans and horse initiatives. She facilitated programing through The Cavalry, her organization’s horse-riding therapy group that helped vets with trauma healing and PTSD. She worked on the Trail to Zero Ride to End Veteran Suicide event that came to Fort Wayne in 2021 and in September of 2023 and was a proponent of the horse trails.

Her broad smile, work ethic, genuine compassion for people and animals and dedication to former service men and women will not be forgotten.

Commissioner Rich Beck recollected, “Both Randy and Allison were tremendous individuals. They were community-minded, caring, heartfelt.” He shared that, “Allison built The Cavalry from nothing to become a program that helped vets in the dark side of their life realize that life is worth living. Her program was that impactful. It is our desire to see that it continues.”