Janice E. Leininger, 78, of Ossian, Indiana passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023. Janice was born on January 17, 1945 in Yoder, Indiana, a daughter of the late Clyde B. and Lavon “Betty” (Hougendobler) Leininger. She was a lifelong member at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Thiele Road. Surviving family include her sisters, Karen Littleford, Arlene (Leonard) Gallmeyer, and Patty (Mark D.) Collier; three nieces and three nephews; and 14 great nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by three infant siblings; and her brother-in-law, Hugh Littleford. Funeral service was held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Rd, Fort Wayne. Memorials in Janice’s memory may be made to Stillwater Hospice or St. Mark Lutheran Church Flower Fund. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian is caring for the arrangements. Condolences and memories of Janice may be left online at elzey-patterson-rodak.com.