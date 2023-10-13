Strikes For Charity To Support Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Angel Fund

Fire Police City County FCU invites the community to join them at their Strikes for Charity bowling event on November 4, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. All proceeds will support Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Angel Fund.

“Most people think of their financial institution solely as a place to save and borrow money,” FPCCFCU Marketing Manager, Camille Reynolds said. “But, as a credit union, we’re committed to not only supporting the financial well-being of our members, but our community as a whole – through volunteer work and giving back.

That’s what our philosophy of ‘People helping People’ is all about. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control provides a vital service to Allen County residents, and through the charitable funds collected from this event, we hope to do our part in making sure those needs are met.”

“We are Northeast Indiana’s largest open-access shelter. We see many animals come to our shelter and need medical attention. It can be as minor as vaccines or as big as treating heartworms, broken bones, or neglect. Donations to our Angel Fund help provide crucial life-saving medical care to the shelter animals. We appreciate Fire Police City County FCU for their effort to help raise those funds,” says Director Amy-Jo Sites.

The 2023 Strikes for Charity will take place at Georgetown Entertainment. WBCL Radio Network will emcee this family-friendly event. Enjoy an afternoon of bowling, a silent auction, pizza, and much more.

Registration to bowl is now $40 per person, up to five bowlers per team. This includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and pop. Single bowlers will be combined into teams or placed on lanes with three or fewer bowlers. To register individually or as a team: form.jotform.com/232564079032050.

To become a sponsor for the Strikes for Charity Bowling event, please visit fpccfcu.org/Community/Strikes-For-Charity.