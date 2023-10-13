New Addiction Treatment Locator Unveiled

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced the launch of Shatterproof Treatment Atlas, a free, confidential, first-of-its-kind tool to connect Hoosiers in need with appropriate addiction treatment and deliver user-friendly information about the quality of available programs.

“Hoosiers with substance use disorder deserve timely access to quality care as soon as they’re ready to accept help,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Treatment Atlas puts recovery within immediate reach, giving Hoosiers and their loved ones a trusted resource to find evidence-based, high-quality treatment that meets their unique needs, anywhere in the state.”

Indiana is one of 13 states to partner with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending addiction, to launch Treatment Atlas. Indiana’s participation is funded by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) and replaces the state’s former addiction treatment locator.

Treatment Atlas offers an easy-to-use dashboard to allow individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorders to search for and compare participating programs using criteria such as location, services offered, populations served, and insurance accepted so they can make an informed decision.

The dashboard lists all 605 addiction treatment facilities certified by DMHA and measures addiction treatment facilities’ use of evidence-based practices through a combination of validated data sources and reports them publicly. Along with the option to filter and search in-state providers through the platform using these criteria, Hoosiers have the option to take an anonymous 10-question Addiction Treatment Needs Assessment to help identify and understand the appropriate level of care they need.

“Prior to Treatment Atlas, there was no easy way for Hoosiers to access this level of transparency when seeking SUD treatment,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment, and enforcement for the State of Indiana. “We can have all the parts and pieces of an expansive recovery infrastructure, but people need to know how to access them. Indiana is proud to bring this national solution to Hoosiers.”

To prepare for the statewide launch of Treatment Atlas, peer recovery coaches, 9-8-8 and 2-1-1 call center staff, care navigators, public defenders, parole officers, probation officers, mobile response and crisis response teams, and law enforcement personnel across the state were trained on how to use the dashboard to refer individuals to treatment.

The online platform can be accessed at TreatmentAtlas.org. Individuals can also dial 2-1-1 to be connected to local treatment and resources. Information on recovery housing can still be found at www.in.gov/fssa/addiction/. Individuals experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance use crisis, should call or text 9-8-8 and speak with a trained crisis specialist.