Open House Planned For Foster Park Golf Course Master Plan

The Waynedale News Staff

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will hold an open house on Wednesday, October 25, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. to show the revised plans for the Foster Park Golf Course Master Plan. This will be an opportunity for the public to see the plan and ask questions. It will be held at the Sears Pavilion located at 1701 Bluffton Road.

“We appreciate the input we’ve received for the Golf Course Master Plan and other Foster Park features,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “We invite all interested residents to stop by the open house to see the updated plan.”

The revised plans are also available online on the home page of FortWayneParks.org.

“Reasonable accommodations” for persons with a known disabling condition will be considered in accordance with state and federal law. Any person needing “reasonable accommodation” should notify April McCampbell (260) 427-6024 or TTY Phone Number (260) 427-1200, prior to the meeting.

