Breaking Ground On Landmark Nature Education Program

Early Childhood Alliance, a leading advocate for quality early childhood education and family support services, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our mission to provide exceptional learning environments for children in our community. We celebrate the groundbreaking of our Beacon Learning Program Nature Explore Playgrounds, an exciting step toward enhancing early childhood education.

The Beacon Learning Program Nature Explore Playgrounds project marks the beginning of an ambitious journey to revitalize our outdoor learning spaces. These innovative nature-based playgrounds are designed to inspire creativity, curiosity, and a love for the great outdoors in the children we serve. Altogether, there will be 11 areas for learning and playing, including: Building, Climbing and Crawling, Dirt Digging, Garden, Gathering/Sensory, Messy Materials, Music and Movement, Nature Art, Sand, Water, and Wheeled Toy Track.

Early Childhood Alliance’s CEO, Amber Targgart, shares her enthusiasm for this new initiative, “The Nature Explore Playgrounds are a testament to our commitment to nurturing the whole child. Nature-based play is a proven method to support cognitive, social, and emotional development. We are excited to break ground at Beacon and look forward to the positive impact these playgrounds will have on our children.”

With construction now underway at Beacon, our attention turns to our Downtown Learning Program, where we plan to break ground soon. This project is crucial to provide children with the best possible learning experiences, and we invite the community to be part of this transformative effort. Altogether, four playgrounds are being renovated by Tonn and Blank Construction. A playground for infants and toddlers and early preschool and preschool students at both locations.

The project represents a significant financial investment, and Early Childhood Alliance is now launching our campaign’s “Community Giving Phase.” Altogether, this is a $438,000 project for all four playgrounds, and we need to raise the final $28,000 to bring our vision to life and start construction at our Downtown Learning Program. We invite our community to participate in this exciting endeavor and help make a lasting impact on the lives of young learners.

Kacey Deverell, Chief Learning Officer, emphasizes the importance of community involvement, saying, “Our Nature Playgrounds will be a valuable asset to the children and families we serve. We are calling on our community to join us on this journey. Your support can make a real difference, and together, we can create vibrant learning spaces that inspire and nurture the next generation.”

For more information about the Nature Explore Playgrounds and to get involved, please visit ecalliance.org.

Early Childhood Alliance’s mission is to build better futures for young children by promoting and providing excellence in early childhood care and education. We are committed to ensuring that every child has access to high-quality early education and developmentally appropriate care. With a range of programs and services, Early Childhood Alliance supports families, educators, and communities in nurturing children’s growth and development from birth to age five. For more information, please visit ecalliance.org.