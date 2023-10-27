Patti Hays (D) – 4th District City Council Candidate

November 7 is just days away. If you haven’t already cast your ballot, either early or absentee, I hope you are making plans to vote.

In evaluating the candidates who want to serve as your representative for the 4th district on City Council, please consider the following:

I am the only candidate who has lived and worked full time in the district since 1990.



I am the only candidate with a continuous history of public service and full-time involvement in the district, city and county working towards the growth and enrichment of quality of life for everyone.Others may speak of their accomplishments and city involvement. I encourage you to validate those statements. The citizens of Waynedale and of the entire fourth district deserve to be represented by a council person who is thoroughly engaged in our city.

Since 1990 I have lived and worked in the fourth district. As a nurse, I worked with Lutheran Health Network for 20 years guiding strategic planning, business development and operations. “This included managing construction projects as large as $50M and was part of an administrative team over network budgets of hundreds of millions of dollars. As CEO of AWS Foundation, I am part of a network of not for profits working to build a more inclusive community for those with disabilities.

As your city councilor, I promise to equally represent Waynedale, Times Corners, and Aboite districts. With stronger neighborhoods we can see a unified voice in bringing infrastructure dollars to the fourth district. A safer community will ensure adequate funding for first responders to support retention and recruitment of the best professionals. Equipment and training must support each with up-to-date skills and technology ensuring the safety of our protectors as well as that of our citizens. Smarter growth expands the investments we have seen in a better downtown and into our district. Infrastructure with sidewalks, safe intersections and quality roads belong throughout the fourth. As our city grows, so does the traffic. Sound buffers, traffic regulation and speed tempering strategies are needed to preserve the security of our neighborhoods.

Voter turnout in the 2023 primary was less than in 2019. Let’s not see the same with the November election. Your vote is the most important one that will be cast.

Be sure it is for the person who wants to see the best future for Waynedale and for all in the Fourth District. Be sure it is for Patti Hays!

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered all of the candidates in the upcoming general election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulations that they were not allowed to degrade other candidates or current policy. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates further than any other candidates running for office. However, these are the candidates wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on November 7 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov