Tom Didier (R) – Fort Wayne Mayor Candidate

I’m running for mayor because I believe Fort Wayne has untapped potential. I have a specific plan to help Fort Wayne do a better job serving its residents, communicating with neighborhoods and government partners, and investing in public projects throughout our city.

Fort Wayne uses a budget process that looks at our revenue and compares it to what we spent last year and increases the budget proportionately. My budget process reforms take a proactive approach that values your tax dollars by prioritizing programs that people want, reducing waste in programs that are no longer needed, and returning any savings we can create to the taxpayers.

Something I’ve noticed during my time on city council is that decisions about public infrastructure investments have gradually become more concentrated downtown. This trend leaves neighborhoods out of those discussions and discourages new leaders from getting involved in the process. I want to shift the focus of public works investments to ensure all areas of Fort Wayne benefit from the growth we are experiencing.

Another way to improve localized focus on neighborhoods would be implementing policing strategies that make an impact on individual communities. While the police department does utilize community-oriented policing activities, a true commitment to this practice involves a shift in mentality throughout the department. As mayor I will work with the chief of police to ensure the priorities in individual patrol districts are lined with concerns expressed by neighborhood leaders and feedback the city receives from local residents.

My other area of focus is on customer service. The first lesson my father taught me at his market is that you find out what the customer needs, answer their questions, and thank them. Fort Wayne residents can expect the same when I am mayor. Much of my time on the campaign trail I am helping residents track down who can address a question they have because when they call the city for assistance, and they do not receive the help they need. Every leader in my administration will understand that providing excellent customer service to residents is vital to their jobs.

By addressing these challenges, we can deliver on the promise of Fort Wayne that we share with our friends and families. We love living here because it is a connected community of people who care for one another. Help me make that promise a reality so we can truly put Fort Wayne first!

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered all of the candidates in the upcoming general election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulations that they were not allowed to degrade other candidates or current policy. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates further than any other candidates running for office. However, these are the candidates wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on November 7 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov