Over 1500 Kids Enjoy Early Trick-Or-Treat Event

More than 1500 local children and their families broke out this year’s costumes early to get a head start on trick-or-treating at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s first-ever Halloween Fall Fest. The college typically hosts a trunk-or-treat, but this year, the Student Life Office and Campus Activities Board wanted to serve the community in a new way.

On the evening of Friday, Oct. 13, the college’s Coliseum Campus (3800 N. Anthony Blvd.) was transformed into a family-friendly trick-or-treat trail. Free activities included a magic show performed by magician Tyler Korso, caricature artists, photo booths, crafts, outdoor rides, and so much more. Food trucks including Ziffles, King Arthur’s Trolley, and Whip & Chill had food available for purchase.

“Community’ is in our name, and the Student Life office strives to plan large-scale events, like Halloween Fall Fest, where students, faculty, and staff connect with the community, as part of Ivy Tech’s mission,” says Cari Knuth, Interim Director of Student Life. “The response was better than anything we could’ve asked for. We simply wanted to provide individuals and families in Fort Wayne a safe space to come together and have fun. Seeing the joy and excitement in the kids’ faces made all of our hard work worth it.”



Eighteen treat stations were set up throughout the building, and attendees could vote for their favorite. The winning station was “Apothecary” run by the Campus Activities Board. Knuth says besides the success of the trail, the magician show was a packed house, and the caricature artists didn’t stop drawing the entire night.



The event was made possible by the efforts of Knuth, her team in Student Life, and the Campus Activities Board. Along with that, more than 60 Ivy Tech students, faculty, and staff volunteered their Friday night to help make it a success.