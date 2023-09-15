Hester Ruth Harnish, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Hester was born December 24, 1937 in Richlands, Virginia, daughter to the late Earl Charles and Martha Jane (Russ) Street. She was a graduate of Richlands High School and worked as an LPN for over 60 years for a number of healthcare facilities, including Lutheran Life Villages, Heritage Manor, and Kingston Assisted Living. Surviving Hester are her sons, Shawn (Becky) Roberts of Lawton, OK and Tim (Ginger) Roberts of Tyler, TX; grandchildren, Zach (Shannesti) Morton, Nathan (Lilith) Farrar, Joshua (Kylee) Farrar, Kaila Forsythe, and Michael Forsythe; and great grandchild, Anora Morton. Visitation for Hester was held Friday, September 8, 2023 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809. Burial was at St. Paul Cemetery, rural Bluffton. Contributions in Hester’s memory may be made to Calvary Christian Fellowship or First Baptist Church of Ossian’s Bread Ministry. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Harnish family.