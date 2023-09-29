Dwight L. Umber, 88, of Evansville, IN, passed away on September 10, 2023, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Dwight was born on December 14, 1934, in Ft. Wayne, IN, to Lester and Bertha (March) Umber. He attended Elmhurst High School and worked in his father’s Hardware store throughout his teen years.

Dwight and his wife, Marilyn were married September 30, 1956, and together were co-owners of Umber’s Ace Hardware for 40 years before retiring on December 31, 1996. He was a past president and member of the Indiana/ Kentucky Hardware Association, the Waynedale Business Group, and of the Wayndale Lions Club.

He was also a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Ft. Wayne, IN.

Besides hardware being his number one passion, he enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, gardening, woodworking, square dancing, golf, and travel.

Dwight is survived by his son, David Umber (Barbara); daughter, Kristine Frazier (Gary); grandchildren, Jessica Willams (Keith), Grant Umber (Alyshia), and Carly Frazier; and great granddaughters, Bristol Williams and Emmalyn Umber.

Dwight was proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Ervin Umber; and his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn in 2019.

A special thanks is given to his devoted caregivers whom he adored.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his wife, Marilyn Umber. A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, Evansville, IN, with Pastor Dewey Miller of Central United Methodist Church, Evansville, IN, officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Covington Memorial Gardens, Ft. Wayne, IN.

Boone Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dwight Umber. Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.