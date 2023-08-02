Landmark Plastic Recycling Initiative Begins In Ft. Wayne

Brightmark, a circular innovation company with a mission to Reimagine Waste, in strategic partnership with Downtown Fort Wayne, announced a plastic recycling pilot as part of the 15th annual Lunch on the Square summer series, which runs through August 31, 2023. With the series projected to attract more than 14,000 attendees, organizers have established recycling collection points throughout Freimann Square as a test hub for reclaiming value from the plastic waste generated at this community event. Brightmark, a co-sponsor this year, will recycle the plastic waste from the events at its 20,000-square-foot flagship circularity center in Ashley, Indiana, which to date has repurposed four million pounds of landfill-bound plastics.

The pilot is the first of its kind for the event, created to foster public awareness and education around the large-scale issue of plastic pollution. With 95% of plastic made in the U.S. each year ending up in landfills, incinerated, or as litter, Brightmark’s presence will showcase the importance of this unique recycling solution to divert and repurpose even the most difficult type of plastics to create new, high-quality materials with a lower carbon footprint.

“We’re thrilled to meaningfully engage with Downtown Fort Wayne to showcase the power of community members actively working together to combat the global plastic waste crisis,” said Brightmark Founder and CEO Bob Powell. “Brightmark’s circular solutions are an important, additional layer within the waste hierarchy, designed to Reimagine Waste and secure a clean, bright future for us all.”

The Lunch on the Square plastic recycling pilot will be a continued investment for Downtown Fort Wayne as it enters into a strategic partnership with Brightmark on other large-scale community events. This parallels the streetscape recycling program that Downtown Fort Wayne established in 2011, the first organization in the Fort Wayne market to do so, that now covers 99 blocks.

“Looking back on the past 14 years of Lunch on the Square, we have been committed to championing environmental responsibility that sustains the health of businesses and residents of Fort Wayne and our surrounding communities,” said Downtown Fort Wayne President and CEO Michael Galbraith. “Brightmark is a community leader with deep connections to Indiana with an innovative solution to plastic recycling that makes waste work, capturing value from waste and reinvesting it into the local community. We’re excited to see where this strategic partnership goes.”

Lunch on the Square is presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and Edward Jones, proudly sponsored by Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Brightmark, Fort Wayne Newspapers, K105 FM, Premier Bank, WANE 15, Fort Wayne Recovery, Indiana Michigan Power, Arts United, Innovative Engineering Services, and The Joint Chiropractic. For more information and a complete list of scheduled performances, please go to Lunch on the Square.