Back-To-School Vaccine Clinics

With the next school year quickly approaching, Super Shot, Inc. is supporting the Indiana Department of Health’s SMART START! campaign to catch students up on required school immunizations by offering vaccine clinics this summer. There is one remaining location and date coming up:

Thursday, August 3, 4-7 p.m.: Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne, IN.

Immunizations are required for Indiana children entering kindergarten, 6th grade, and 12th grade. The complete list of required immunizations is available at bit.ly/Schoolshotlist.

Vaccinations will be offered free of charge, although insured individuals are asked to provide insurance information. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children under 18. To register, please call 260-424-SHOT (7468) or visit supershot.org/events. The first 100 children vaccinated will receive backpacks with school supplies, and complimentary refreshments will be provided at the events.

“The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has identified 29,899 students in Allen County that are due for one or more vaccination to start the 2023-2024 school year fully up to date. As a part of the Start Smart! campaign, IDOH is mailing letters to each of these families to remind them that they are due for a vaccine. Also, IDOH is encouraging each county to provide local vaccine events where children can receive their needed vaccines. Super Shot is hosting three vaccine events before the school year starts in August to provide this increased access,” said Connie Heflin, Executive Director of Super Shot. “Our aim is to make back to school immunizations convenient and affordable for families and for students to start the school year protected from preventable diseases.”

If unable to attend the Smart Start! events families can also receive the shots at Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne. To schedule, visit www.supershot.org or call 260-424-SHOT (7468).