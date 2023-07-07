July 7, 2023 – Local Ads

APPLIANCE DELIVERY HELP WANTED

Part-Time Appliance Delivery Help Needed.

Looking for a reliable and motivated Part-Time Appliance Delivery Person Monday -Friday. – Able to handle heavy appliances. Previous experience in appliance delivery or installation preferred.

Apply at Elwood’s Appliance Inc.

2808 Lwr Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne IN 46809

AFFORDABLE EYEGLASSES

QUALITY OPHTHALMOLOGY EYECARE

EARL BRAUNLIN, M.D.

717 WEST JEFFERSON BLVD. FORT WAYNE

PHONE 426-3494

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

SUMMER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

3 FAMILY

GARAGE SALE!

Friday, July 14th, Saturday July 15th,

Sunday July 16th

Baby clothes, team shirts, sweatshirts and more!

Dining table, lace bassinet cover

6510 Baer Road 9am-4pm

SOARIN’ HAWK RAPTOR REHABILITATION

SAT. 7/15 – HUNTERTOWN MARKET at 10:00am

Spend a fun Saturday morning at Huntertown Park

Interested in being a Raptor volunteer?

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

SOARIN’ HAWK RAPTOR REHABILITATION

At the WELLS COUNTY 4-H FAIR on Mon. 7/17 at 6:30pm

1240 4-H Park Rd.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?

We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area.We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. 260-747-4535

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-298-1085