July 7, 2023 – Local Ads
APPLIANCE DELIVERY HELP WANTED
Part-Time Appliance Delivery Help Needed.
Looking for a reliable and motivated Part-Time Appliance Delivery Person Monday -Friday. – Able to handle heavy appliances. Previous experience in appliance delivery or installation preferred.
Apply at Elwood’s Appliance Inc.
2808 Lwr Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne IN 46809
AFFORDABLE EYEGLASSES
QUALITY OPHTHALMOLOGY EYECARE
EARL BRAUNLIN, M.D.
717 WEST JEFFERSON BLVD. FORT WAYNE
PHONE 426-3494
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
SUMMER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
3 FAMILY
GARAGE SALE!
Friday, July 14th, Saturday July 15th,
Sunday July 16th
Baby clothes, team shirts, sweatshirts and more!
Dining table, lace bassinet cover
6510 Baer Road 9am-4pm
SOARIN’ HAWK RAPTOR REHABILITATION
SAT. 7/15 – HUNTERTOWN MARKET at 10:00am
Spend a fun Saturday morning at Huntertown Park
Interested in being a Raptor volunteer?
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
SOARIN’ HAWK RAPTOR REHABILITATION
At the WELLS COUNTY 4-H FAIR on Mon. 7/17 at 6:30pm
1240 4-H Park Rd.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area.We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. 260-747-4535
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-298-1085
