Empty The Shelters Fort Wayne Joins 335+ Shelters Nationwide

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is excited to announce it will team up with MetLife Pet Insurance for the foundation’s upcoming “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event. With the shared goal of helping pets find and stay in loving homes, this collaboration will save lives by expanding the foundation’s reach to include more shelters across the country. From July 6 to July 31, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer National “Empty the Shelters” will occur at more than 335 shelters in 44 states with pets available for adoption for just $50 or less, including Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

FWACC will participate July 6-31, 2023, at 3020 Hillegas Rd. Fort Wayne, IN. 46808. This will include all offsite locations: Covington Veterinary Hospital, Westside Animal Hospital, Black Forest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petsmart stores.

$50 adoption fees for adult dogs

“Pick Your Price” on kittens and cats

All interested adopters can find more details online at fwacc.org

Since the 2016 inception of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 158,000 pets at 669 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada have received second chances. An average of 1,200 shelter pets are adopted each day during each quarterly national event. Through this partnership and continued support, the foundation is looking forward to reaching more pets in more shelters and communities during this upcoming event.

“We are excited to team up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter, as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can’t afford treatment. This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through ‘Empty the Shelters’ and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will participate for a third time in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelter.” In December 2022, 103 animals were adopted. In May 2023, the event lasted two weeks, and 78 animals were adopted. FWACC hopes more animals will find their forever homes with the support of BISSELL Pet Foundation and the community.

“We are thrilled to participate in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelter” event once again. Summer is the shelter’s busiest season. Since June 1, more than 1,150 animals have come through our doors. FWACC is an open-access shelter that does not turn away animals from within Allen County for any reason, even if there is no space. These adoption events not only help the community to find a loving companion, but they also help clear kennels to make room for the animals coming in daily and provide more positive outcomes for the animals in our care,” says Director Amy-Jo Sites.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as fwacc.org