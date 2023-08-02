Family Fun Day Coming Soon ~ Voice Of The Township

Outside of our regular business hours, the Wayne Township Trustee Office participates in many community events throughout the year. Summertime keeps us particularly busy as we have our own Family Fun Day when we combine several activities into one festive afternoon.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, July 29th at our location downtown at 320 East Superior Street. We look forward to some great weather so that we can party outside where we can spread out and celebrate (In case of rain we will be able to move indoors.). Besides the usual fare of bounce houses, face painting, karaoke, food and snow cones, this year we will be announcing the winner of our first Person of the Year Award. This award is our recognition of an individual who has gone above and beyond to help our community members who are in need of a helping hand.

At the Family Fun Day we will present our Richard A Stevenson Sr Scholarships to three Wayne Township students who have graduated from high school this year and will be going on to college. And we will be giving eleven students from grades K-11 Academic Encouragement Awards for being good students. Also at the event will be several vendors, like Fort Wayne Housing Authority and Fort Wayne Community Schools, who will have tables to share information and other goodies with their visitors.

These Family Fun Day activities are paid for by donations from individuals and companies in the community, not by township tax dollars, and we are grateful for all the enthusiastic support we receive.

In August there are several summer celebrations where we will be setting up our own booth, in Waynedale and elsewhere in the city. On Saturday, August 12th we will be attending the Twelfth Annual Summit City Community Festival at McMillen Park. This celebration is sponsored by Ayers Community Outreach and Indiana Black Expo, and it features music from local choirs, solo gospel artists and poets. We have had an informational table at this event since its first year, and we’ve enjoyed attending every year since. The hours are from noon to 6 PM, and we encourage everyone to come and enjoy.

Each year we wrap up the summer celebration season at the Labor Day Picnic at Headwaters Park. This event is sponsored by local organized labor unions to celebrate workers by serving up free food, drink, and entertainment to the whole community. This is always a big event drawing crowds in the thousands, and we love setting up our booth there so that we can see so many familiar faces. Labor Day 2023 will be on Monday, September 4th, and we look forward to seeing you there.

We hope you can get out and enjoy summer in the city, and we look forward to joining you in the celebration!