Museum Offers Classic Car Rides On Father’s Day

Continuing a new tradition, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is offering the public the opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience of riding in an historic automobile for Father’s Day during the “Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise” on June 18th, 1 PM – 4 PM.

The museum is excited to offer this opportunity to engage visitors with a truly unique experience that brings these amazing vehicles to life and to provide a unique way to discover automotive history and innovation first hand.

Staff and volunteers will take visitors on rides throughout Auburn with the following vehicles: 1931 Auburn, 1937 Cord, 1931 Auburn, Ford Model T, & 1932 Auburn.

The Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise will begin at the Education & Exhibit Plaza and will drop passengers off at the front doors of the museum after the ride and will be available from 1pm-4pm. Pre-registration is not required and rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis, but riders must be in line by 3pm to be guaranteed a ride.

A suggested donation of $10, per rider, will be accepted to benefit the non-profit Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic Father’s Day special!

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00am – 5:00pm daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! 1600 S. Wayne St. Auburn, (260) 925-1444 and automobilemuseum.org.