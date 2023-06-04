4-H Club Collects Over 500 Cans!

The Southwest Stewards 4-H Club of Allen County held their annual year end celebration on Sunday, June 4, 2023. This provided an opportunity to recognize club members, finalize business items, and enjoy activities planned for the afternoon, as they prepare for fair week. The celebration also included the conclusion of their canned food drive service project. Club members worked together to set a goal earlier in their club year and contributed during each monthly meeting, as they personally promoted the service project to family, friends, and neighbors. Ultimately, the Southwest Stewards collected 526 cans to be donated later this month to the Franciscan Center food pantry program in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Please reach out to the Allen County Purdue Extension office if you are interested in joining this club.