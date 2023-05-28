Solfest Returns To Metea Park

Solfest is making a long-anticipated return back into nature at Metea Park on June 10th, from 11am-10pm, rain or shine. In the past, this has been a two-day fundraiser at Fox Island to celebrate and benefit the park. Last year we held the event at Parkview Field, and we helped raise enough money to purchase the trees that were needed to replace a good portion of the thousands of trees that were lost in last year’s big storm. Fox Island is still undergoing an extensive reforestation program and plans on reopening to the public upon completion. This year’s Solfest will help benefit both of our lovely Allen County parks (Metea and Fox Island). We will be helping repair walkways and trails at Metea Park, along with providing tree planting education for Fox Island and tools to plant once the park reopens to the public. We are so excited to see this one-day festival back at the park!

We have the joy of welcoming back several excellent bands that have delighted Solfest audiences in the past, coupled with some great new artists to provide 11 hours of fantastic local music! Our main stage will have amazing performances by URB, Left Lane Cruiser, Moser Woods, Grateful Groove, Wailhounds, Phil Schurger, and Los Galaxy. The acoustic stage will highlight even more local talent: Adam Baker, Dan Dickerson, Dos Banjos (Michael Newsome from the Debutants & Jessie Doyle), Esther Rose, Gracie Jo, Sunny Taylor, Shelly Dixon, Patti Whitemoss, and the kids from School of Rock. Schaffer Multimedia will be rockin’ out two stages all day long! Fort Wayne Maker’s Market will be bringing a large variety of local vendors with handcrafted items that appeal to all ages. There will be swimming and water-based activities so make sure you bring your swimwear and towels! We will have environmental organizations, children’s activities including face-painting, henna and so much more! Pyroscope Entertainment will provide fire shows, LED spinning and Juggling throughout the night. We will have an amazingly talented acrobatic performer doing hands-on activities with the public. Mad Anthony will be providing local brew, cider, and wine, and Earth Adventures will be providing kayaks to rent by donation until 6pm (all donations go to Fox Island). Admission has been lowered this year to $10 (since the venue cost has lowered significantly), children 10 and under FREE. There will also be chances to win a free park pass upon entry. All Fort Wayne donation and silent auction proceeds will benefit Fox Island directly.

Allen County Parks depend on your support and donations to allow continued preservation, expansion, and educational use of Allen County Park’s lands. Fox island is a local gem with educational programs, along with affordable admission and year passes. They dedicate 270 out of their 605 acres as a State Nature Preserve; protecting unique plants, animals, and geographic features. Connecting with nature, and each other, is so important! We hope to raise awareness about local treasures such as Fox Island and come together to support amazing projects that encourage wellness in our communities. This storm may have devastated the park, but we can come together and help them rise above! Contact Sarah Loshe (260)494-6905 or Joshua Wiley (260) 312-0029 to volunteer for the event, to sponsor, vend, or donate to the silent auction.

Ticket link: solfest-2023.ticketleap.com/solfest-2023-at-metea-park/