Take The Online Walk & Bike Survey

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council (NIRCC) have launched an Active Transportation Survey.

This survey is part of a collaborative planning effort between the two agencies and is designed to gather insight into the public’s preferences and usage of bike and walking infrastructure.

The survey will be available through June 30.

The purpose of the survey is to gather public input on how residents use and perceive active transportation options within the city. This information will help inform future bike and pedestrian planning and policy decisions.

Active transportation refers to any form of human-powered transportation, such as walking, biking, or using other non-motorized modes of transportation.

The public can access the Active Transportation Survey here: surveymonkey.com/r/R9QW9X9

The Community Development Division partners with the Public Works Division and other transportation agencies to promote policies and projects that enhance the accessibility and safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

NIRCC, a Metropolitan Planning Organization, conducts transportation planning activities in Allen County and throughout northeast Indiana which includes bicycle and pedestrian planning.

For more information and to request a pdf or hardcopy survey, please contact 311.

A hardcopy of the survey, including Spanish and Burmese versions are available upon request.