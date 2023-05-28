Merle Louis Chilcote, 94, went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior, while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Merle was born June 1, 1928 in Allen County to the late Louis W. and Pearl Chilcote. Merle was an Allen and Whitley county farmer for over 50 years as well as having worked at More Farm Store in Columbia City for 22 years. He was a faithful member of First Missionary Church, Fort Wayne and Big Lake Church of God in Columbia City.

Surviving are his wife, Martha Chilcote of Columbia City; children, Irene M. (Tim) Wagley and Eldon L. (Kay) Chilcote, both of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Debra Warnat, Linda (John) Lepper, and Jim (Jackie) White; grandchildren, Dr. Ben (Natalie) Wagley, Sarah (Alex) Reyes, Andrew (Dani) Chilcote, and Renee Chilcote; great grandchildren, Christian Wagley, Micah Wagley, Evelyn Wagley, Owen Chilcote, Norah Chilcote, Jordan Chilcote, and Aiden Chilcote; step-grandchildren, Matthew Warnat, Cassie Warnat Bolden, Justin Lepper, Joshua Lepper, Andrea White Pinuela, Steve White, and Teresa White Roberts; and step-great grandchildren, Jett Warnat, Quinn Warnat, Max Warnat, Wolfgang Lepper, Bearinger Lepper, Isaac Lepper, Levy Roberts, and Zoey Roberts.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife in 2001, Alice Wayzata (Huffman) Chilcote after 50 years of marriage; infant brother; and stepson, Dave White in 2021. Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Big Lake Church of God, 6955 County Road 700 N, Columbia City, Indiana 46725. Burial was at Covington Memorial Gardens. Contributions in Merle’s memory may be made to Big Lake Church of God. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Chilcote family.