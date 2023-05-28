Sunday, May 28, 2023
Val Douglas Lowe, 73

Val Douglas Lowe, age 73, of Columbia City, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his residence. Val was born in Pineville, Kentucky on July 3, 1949, to the late Finley M. Lowe and Ruth (Laws) Lowe. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was first married to Gwen Ellen Gwinn who preceded him in 1985. He later married Pamela Jean VanKirk on June 21, 1991, in Fort Wayne. Val retired from Rea Magnet Wire after 37 years of service.

Survivors include Wife, Pam Lowe of Columbia City; Son, Douglas and Lori Lowe of Fort Wayne; Son, Andrew and Sarah Lowe of Fort Wayne; Daughter, Emily and Michael Brannaka of South Whitley; Son, Matthew Lowe of New Albany; 7 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren; Brother, Raymond and Rita Lowe of Seymour; Sister, Loretta and Carl Cloud of Indianapolis; Sister, Bonnie Insley of Fort Wayne; and Sister, Vivian DePriest of Jenkins, Kentucky.

Visitation was held Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Lindenwood Cemetery chapel, 2324 West Main Street, Fort Wayne followed by military honors at the graveside.

Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.

