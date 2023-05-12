Community Invited To “Bike To Work Day”

On Friday, May 19, The City of Fort Wayne will join Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. and Purdue University Fort Wayne to celebrate active commuting on Bike to Work Day! Leave your car behind and walk, run, bike, or roll into one of four locations for a free, light breakfast, coffee, juice, and more.

Locations include:

TriCore Porch Off Calhoun (next to Pint ‘n Slice); 6:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Hanna Street Trail by Weisser Park; 6:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Foster Park Pavilion 2 (near the playground); 6:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Environmental Resources Center (North of the Venderly Family Bridge); 7:00 – 10:00 a.m.

After the workday, continue the celebration at Fort Wayne Outfitters’ Bike to Work Day After Party! Visit 1004 Cass St. between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. for food, beer, and music. Please note that the After Party is not associated with the City of Fort Wayne.

Bike to Work Day Breakfast is made possible by Engineering Resources, Inc. and 3 Rivers Natural Grocery Food Co-Op & Deli.

Visit fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html to learn more.