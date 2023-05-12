Armed Forces Day Endurance Run

In honor of all military currently serving and all our veterans, Race Beyond Limits Corporation will host a day-long event: The Armed Forces Endurance Run at the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum located at 2122 O’Day Road on Saturday May 20th.

The 12-hour event is the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) Indiana State Ultra Marathon Championship this year.

Kim Harding is the race director/president of Race Beyond Limits and serves as the RRCA Indiana State representative. She says, “there are options to run/walk for different time limits including: 4 hours, 8 hours, and 12 hours. There is also a relay option for teams of four. The course is approximately 1 mile in length and loops around the grassy fields and trails at the memorial.”

Harding says, “The event will begin at 7am when the 4 hour and 12 hour runners start their race. The 8 hour runners will begin at 11am. The aid station will be stocked with food, water, and Gatorade for the runners all day due in part to generous donations from several local organizations. There will also be live music at the event. All profits from the Endurance Run will benefit the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum.”

Race Beyond limits would like to thank the sponsors making this possible including: J K O’Donnell’s, Indiana Physical Therapy, Ruble Trucking, Old National Bank, Fleet Feet, and Mary Sherer of Remax Crossroads.

Registration will be open until the event begins. To register go to urultra.com/races/armed-forces-endurance-run/