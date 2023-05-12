May 12, 2023 – Local Text Ads

14TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR

American Legion Auxiliary #241

7605 Bluffton Rd.

Sat. June 10th

9:00am – 2:00pm

Space $15 Tables $5 if needed

Call: 260-431-7183

Proceeds: Veterans

and families.

Public Welcome!

HUGE ESTATE SALE

Furniture, Patio Furniture, Freezer, housewares, TONS of collectibles and glassware, tools, Christmas decorations, TVs, dining room set, and more. May 19 and 20 8am-3pm. 1718 Maplewood Rd, Ft. Wayne.

ASSOCIATION

GARAGE SALES

When: May 12 & May 13

Who: Lakeshores, Lakewood Park, Winterset Associations Off Bluffton Rd, Lower Huntington Road, & Winchester Road

Contact: Gary Brennan @ 479-1021

WAYNE TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE HIRING

Wayne Township Trustee Office is currently seeking applications for maintenance, Payee and Front Desk Clerk positions. Interested applicants should contact the office by calling 260-449-7000 ext. 357

LAWN FERTILIZING

Lawn fertilization and weed control. Scott’s products. Reasonable rates. Keep cost down only 4 applications a season.

For a free estimate call 260-625-6904

TRILLIUM PLANT SALE

May 16, 2023 Trillium Garden Club’s Plant Sale

Aboite Fire Station 11321 Aboite Center Rd

Open to public 8 am-1pm

Perennials, sun and shade plants.

SPRING CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-298-1085

Police Memorial Ceremony

The Annual Allen County / Fort Wayne Police Memorial Ceremony is this Friday May 12th at the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighters Memorial at 1001 N. Wells St. The Ceremony starts at 11:00 am. Please join us in remembering the Fallen Heroes that served our Community.

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?

We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area.

We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. 260-747-4535