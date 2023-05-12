May 12, 2023 – Local Text Ads
14TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion Auxiliary #241
7605 Bluffton Rd.
Sat. June 10th
9:00am – 2:00pm
Space $15 Tables $5 if needed
Call: 260-431-7183
Proceeds: Veterans
and families.
Public Welcome!
HUGE ESTATE SALE
Furniture, Patio Furniture, Freezer, housewares, TONS of collectibles and glassware, tools, Christmas decorations, TVs, dining room set, and more. May 19 and 20 8am-3pm. 1718 Maplewood Rd, Ft. Wayne.
ASSOCIATION
GARAGE SALES
When: May 12 & May 13
Who: Lakeshores, Lakewood Park, Winterset Associations Off Bluffton Rd, Lower Huntington Road, & Winchester Road
Contact: Gary Brennan @ 479-1021
WAYNE TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE HIRING
Wayne Township Trustee Office is currently seeking applications for maintenance, Payee and Front Desk Clerk positions. Interested applicants should contact the office by calling 260-449-7000 ext. 357
LAWN FERTILIZING
Lawn fertilization and weed control. Scott’s products. Reasonable rates. Keep cost down only 4 applications a season.
For a free estimate call 260-625-6904
TRILLIUM PLANT SALE
May 16, 2023 Trillium Garden Club’s Plant Sale
Aboite Fire Station 11321 Aboite Center Rd
Open to public 8 am-1pm
Perennials, sun and shade plants.
SPRING CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-298-1085
Police Memorial Ceremony
The Annual Allen County / Fort Wayne Police Memorial Ceremony is this Friday May 12th at the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighters Memorial at 1001 N. Wells St. The Ceremony starts at 11:00 am. Please join us in remembering the Fallen Heroes that served our Community.
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area.
We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. 260-747-4535
