April 28, 2023 – Local Text Ads

GARAGE SALE

APRIL 27TH & 28TH

8am-6pm

Sat. April 27 8am-2pm

Bag Day $6 OUMC

201 W. Mill St. Ossian

260-622-4376

PHEASANT RUN ADDITION GARAGE SALE!

And surrounding additions

Saturday, May 6th

9a.m.-4p.m.

Behind Wayne High School

Some Sales also on Friday May 5th

ASSOCIATION

GARAGE SALES

When: May 12 & May 13

Who: Lakeshores, Lakewood Park, Winterset Associations Off Bluffton Rd, Lower Huntington Road, & Winchester Road

Contact: Gary Brennan @ 479-1021

WAYNE TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE HIRING

Wayne Township Trustee Office is currently seeking applications for maintenance, Payee and Front Desk Clerk positions. Interested applicants should contact the office by calling 260-449-7000 ext. 357

LAWN FERTILIZING

Lawn fertilization and weed control. Scott’s products. Reasonable rates. Keep cost down only 4 applications a season.

For a free estimate call 260-625-6904

CHURCH YARD SALE

Friday, May 5 & Saturday May 6, 8a-3p

2610 St. Louis Ave

Rain or Shine. Something for everyone.

FOR SALE:

Solid Oak Headboard For Full Size (Standard) Bed $45.00 745-8436

TRILLIUM PLANT SALE

May 16, 2023 Trillium Garden Club’s Plant Sale

Aboite Fire Station 11321 Aboite Center Rd

Open to public 8 am-1pm

Perennials, sun and shade plants.

SPRING CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-298-1085

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.