April 28, 2023 – Local Text Ads
GARAGE SALE
APRIL 27TH & 28TH
8am-6pm
Sat. April 27 8am-2pm
Bag Day $6 OUMC
201 W. Mill St. Ossian
260-622-4376
PHEASANT RUN ADDITION GARAGE SALE!
And surrounding additions
Saturday, May 6th
9a.m.-4p.m.
Behind Wayne High School
Some Sales also on Friday May 5th
ASSOCIATION
GARAGE SALES
When: May 12 & May 13
Who: Lakeshores, Lakewood Park, Winterset Associations Off Bluffton Rd, Lower Huntington Road, & Winchester Road
Contact: Gary Brennan @ 479-1021
WAYNE TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE HIRING
Wayne Township Trustee Office is currently seeking applications for maintenance, Payee and Front Desk Clerk positions. Interested applicants should contact the office by calling 260-449-7000 ext. 357
LAWN FERTILIZING
Lawn fertilization and weed control. Scott’s products. Reasonable rates. Keep cost down only 4 applications a season.
For a free estimate call 260-625-6904
CHURCH YARD SALE
Friday, May 5 & Saturday May 6, 8a-3p
2610 St. Louis Ave
Rain or Shine. Something for everyone.
FOR SALE:
Solid Oak Headboard For Full Size (Standard) Bed $45.00 745-8436
TRILLIUM PLANT SALE
May 16, 2023 Trillium Garden Club’s Plant Sale
Aboite Fire Station 11321 Aboite Center Rd
Open to public 8 am-1pm
Perennials, sun and shade plants.
SPRING CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-298-1085
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
