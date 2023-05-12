“SHOP Waynedale” Offers Free Participation For Businesses

Sunday, May 28, 2023
The Waynedale News Staff

Ramping up after a very successful Waynedale Shamrock Search where over 1,000 shamrocks were found by residents visiting local businesses, it’s SHOP Waynedale time again!

Now in its 4th year, this is a popular and heavily promoted two-week-long community event from Monday, July 10 to Saturday, July 22. Best yet, if you’re a business owner and your business provides a hearty discount, giveaway, BOGO, etc. during that time frame, your business can participate for FREE! But, if you choose to simply participate for name recognition only, you may still do so for a fee of $125 (hurry! limited space available on a first come, first serve basis.)

How it works: Before the SHOP Waynedale event, thousands of people from throughout South & Southwest Fort Wayne will receive a Gamebook, which will have a space for each business who has opted to participate. If your business is participating, during the event’s two weeks, people will come into your storefront and ask you to place a stamp in your square of their Passport. There is no purchase necessary for the public to receive a stamp. So, we will get them in your door, but it is up to you to entice them to buy your products & services with hearty discounts or giveaways. At the end of the week, participants will turn in their Passports to the Waynedale Events team and will be eligible for prizes for collecting as many stamps as they can.

Businesses who participate benefit from the event’s advertising, logo in Gamebook, and best yet, people who wouldn’t normally know where you are and what you do are now walking through your door! If you are interested, please call Camille at (260) 206-3583 or email ShopWaynedale@gmail.com. There is limited space on the Passport, so act now to ensure you are included. The deadline to commit is June 5.

During SHOP Waynedale, we will also be hosting a Scavenger Hunt with clues throughout the area. This aspect of the event will also boast prizes for participants, so if your organization would like to donate prizes, we welcome those as well.

We hope this event will continue to create excitement for our community and entice people to shop and support our local retailers! More information will be available in future Waynedale Newspaper editions and on Facebook.

