“Working Hungry” Documentary Viewing At ACPL Theater

Fort Wayne residents can get a first-hand look at budgeting for groceries by those who are employed but cannot afford adequate food for their families on Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m. at the downtown Allen County Public Library.

\Bread for the World Fort Wayne and Bread Indiana, In As Much Ministries, Circles of Allen County, and Access Fort Wayne are partnering to show a video about a Fort Wayne family receiving SNAP benefits. The video, produced by Access Fort Wayne, will be followed by a 30-minute film presentation of Indianapolis PBS Station WFYI, entitled “The Working Hungry”.

The free program and discussion seek to educate those who donate to and/or sponsor food pantries about the real-life stories of the more than 700,000 Hoosiers who are food insecure.

“Ten working families at a Fort Wayne elementary school told us on March 31, 2023, that they had no food in their homes; they had to choose between rent or food,” said Mary Ann Mings, Outreach Minister and Director of In As Much Ministries. “Food insecurity exists in Fort Wayne and needs to be faced and addressed.”

Local Bread volunteer Betsy Kachmar said, “This year, Congress is working to renew farm bill programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and international food aid programs. We encourage you to contact your senators and representatives on behalf of our neighbors in need.” Bread for the World is a faith-based advocacy organization.