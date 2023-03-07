William H. West, 90 of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on February 12, 2023. He was born on October 28, 1932 to Bernard & Flora (Keeton) West. Hobbies included Hunting, Fishing, Outdoors work, and Gospel singing. William worked at I & M.

He is survived by his wife: Bonnie West; daughters: Diana Jeffers (Gregory), Cary Faye Witte (Lance), Linda Dalman (Mark); Son: David West (Angie), daughter-in-law: Arlene West, with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by; Stella M. West (Wife) and William Roger West (Son).

A visitation was held at Midwest Funeral Home Thursday, February 16th, 2023 from 4-7pm. Service was held Friday, February 17th at 11am with visitation one hour prior.