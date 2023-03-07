Verill Rider, 88, passed away February 24, 2023 in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born October 15, 1934 in Rush County, Indiana. His parents were Elmer J. and Alice Genevie (Bair) Rider. He attended Fairview Elementary School in Fayette County Indiana and Raleigh High School in Raleigh, Indiana. He earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from Ball State University. He taught school at Center Township School in Delaware County, Indiana, in Hoagland High School in Allen County, and in East Allen County Schools (Heritage and Paul Harding High Schools). He was a member of IRTA. He served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. Verrill was also one of the original founders of the East Allen County Schools Credit Union, which began in his home in 1965. He worked as Treasurer/ Manager of the Credit Union for several years, as well as teaching. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patsy R. (Smith) Rider. Surviving family members are his sons, Brian K. (Rita Lyn) Rider, Craig A. (Nichole) Rider, twin brother, Darrell (Jule) Rider, sister, Rita Ann (Joseph) Leisure grandchildren, Bailey (Nathan) Brown, Kira Rider, Noah Rider, Elijah Rider Aaron Rider, great grandchildren, Nora Brown, Mabel Brown, and Oakley Brown. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Suellen Rumple and by several nephews and nieces. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and brother and sister-in-law, Carrol and Virginia Rider, and brother-in-law, Donald Rumple. A Memorial Service was held at 3pm on Thursday March 3, 2023 at the D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waynedale United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com.