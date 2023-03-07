Gary Lee Houck, 69

Gary Lee Houck, age 69, of Roanoke, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN.

Gary was born on February 21, 1953, in Fort Wayne, IN, to the late Melvin and Betty (Scheiman) Houck. He married Claudia Cureton on June 17, 1972, and she survives and resides in Roanoke.

Gary was a 1971 graduate of Elmhurst High School. He had worked 12 years at International Harvester then worked as a formulator at a chemical plant for Essex for 25 years. He was a member of Seminary United Methodist Church and Sons of the American Legion #160 in Roanoke. He loved spending time with his grandkids and attending all their events and always enjoyed mowing his yard, making people laugh and watching Purdue sports.

Gary is survived by his wife, Claudia; two daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Eichenauer, Emily (Craig) Alexander, both of Noblesville, IN; one sister, Patricia (Charles) McGregor, Coldwater, MI; four grandchildren, Claudia Elaine Eichenauer, David Michael Eichenauer, Grant Edward Alexander and Hudson Edward Alexander.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at The Landmark Centre 6222 Ellison Road Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Huntington Human Shelter both in care of McElhaney Funeral Home – Roanoke Chapel, 240 Crestwood Drive, Roanoke, IN, 46783.

McElhaney Funeral Home – Roanoke Chapel, 240 Crestwood Drive, Roanoke, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com