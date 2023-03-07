Library Accepting Edible Book Entries

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is back to hosting the annual Edible Book Festival after a two-year hiatus on Apr. 3. Registration to participate is now open to the community. Applications are due by Mar. 24. Registration is only required if you plan to make an edible book.

The Edible Book Festival is an annual, worldwide event that invites participants to create edible books to be exhibited for, then enjoyed by, festival attendees. Participants create a dish based on a book, book title, or pun of a book title.

This is the festival’s 14th year at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne, and it is open to both the northeast Indiana community and Ivy Tech Fort Wayne students and employees. Participants compete to win one of three awards: Best Design, Funniest Interpretation, or Best Tasting.

“We welcome entries from local businesses and food artists, Ivy Tech students, staff, alumni, retirees, and anyone else who’s interested,” says Liz Metz, librarian at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. “It is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to interact with the community and promote themselves.”

Learn more about the festival and register online at library.ivytech.edu/ebf